Wildlife Column: Autumn tints and winter chill…

A few hard frosts at night and the trees are suddenly tinted with glorious arrays of golds, reds, yellows and oranges; the first real touches of winter are on the horizon. Wildlife responds too, and already we have the winter thrushes – fieldfares and redwings – moving through and stopping to feast greedily on berry bushes like hawthorn, rowan, and holly. In gardens, cotoneasters and pyracanthas are firm favourites. Along hedges, woodland edges and riversides, flocks of siskins and redpolls gather noisily to feed in the high branches of alders and birches, with twittering and buzzing sounds tom accompany the feeding frenzy.

As night-time temperatures drop then feeding up during daylight hours assumes great importance for small birds which need to build up body-fat to survive the chill to come.

Other flocks are of titmice such as blue, great, and coal tits, together with the increasingly common long-tailed tits. Robins and wrens interactive with feeding flock as it passes through their patch. Then, by late afternoon, many birds are seeking sheltered, warm places such as a dense holly-bush by the old Bakewell Railway Station or a mass of ivy on an old oak-tree. They seek shelter and warmth, and the small birds will sometimes crowd together to share body-heat. Several wrens for example, might roost in a single nest-box which doubles as a summertime breeding place and a snug spot for winter nights with friends! Blackbirds are especially vocal as dusk draws in and numbers of birds come together to roost in a favoured dense shrubbery. Many of the blackbirds will also be European migrants from Scandinavian heading south-west to Britain’s warmer ‘Atlantic’ climate.

Finally, the quiet of the Monsall Trail at Hassop is broken by loud and persistent calls from high overhead. In the sky, visible between the upper branches of tall trees lining the Trail, skeins of pink-footed geese appear in loose V-formations and broken lines tailing back behind the main flock. These are birds ‘hopping’ over the southern Peak District and heading from the west Lancashire coast to the East Anglian Wash; their ‘unk-unk, wink-wink’ calls echoing across Bakewell.

Professor Ian D. Rotherham, of Sheffield Hallam University, researcher, writer and broadcaster on wildlife and environmental issues