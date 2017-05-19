Parking plan to ease traffic congestion through village near Doncaster

Plans have been revealed to create a car park outside an Isle school to ease traffic congestion that leaves part of a village gridlocked twice a day.

The scheme involves creating 20 parking spaces on the field across from Haxey Church of England Primary School.

It is hoped the move will alleviate traffic congestion on The Nooking - a main thoroughfare through the village - which becomes gridlocked at 9am and 3pm during the week when parents drop off and pick up their children.

This should also allay safety concerns that children could be more at risk of being involved in a collision as the road is more difficult for pedestrians to cross when many vehicles are parked up.

Headteacher Jo Buckle said: "Like any school with high traffic outside there is always a concern from a health and safety perspective that we want to make the road as easy as possible to cross.

"The road does get very busy at school opening and closing times, making it hard to negotiate. But we are a big school of more than 170 pupils so naturally it will get busy at those times.

"We are hopeful the new car park should alleviate this problem."

Traffic surveys show there are up to 30 cars which park near the school gates in the morning and evening. There is a car park for 21 spaces, but this is for staff only.

The new car park will be for parents use only and there will be a 'No Waiting' restriction on The Nooking.

It will also be monitored to make sure it is not being used illegally. The traffic management plan will be reviewed after three months, then six months and then annually to ensure the car park is being used properly and traffic congestion is alleviated.

A planning application, submitted by North Lincolnshire Council, states: "The proposed car park is considered necessary on pupil safety grounds due to the conflict between

passing traffic, vehicles stopping to drop off and pick up pupils as well as conflict between passing traffic and parents/pupils crossing The Nooking to and from parked vehicles and to maintain better traffic flow."

No date has been set yet for when the plans will go before the council's planning committee for decision.