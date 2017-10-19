Pensioner jailed for part in £2.2 million drug dealing ring smashed by cops on South Yorkshire streets

A pensioner has been jailed for 14 years after specialist police smashed a drug dealing operation on the streets of South Yorkshire.

Career criminal Guy Paget aged 69, was found guilty for a second time of conspiring to supply class A drugs after specialist officers swooped to seize a large amount of cocaine and heroin.

Gary Jones.

The National Crime Agency said Paget and another man called Gary Jones were seen on CCTV going into a supermarket in Sutton Coldfield to buy a grey suitcase, five bags for life and rubber gloves in July 2015.

The organisation said later that day Jones was seen lifting a large grey suitcase into the boot of a vehicle driven by Sajaad Malik in Doncaster.

NCA officers stopped and searched the vehicle in Chequer Road, Doncaster, and found 20 half kilo blocks of heroin and 10 kilo blocks of cocaine in bags similar to those bought from the supermarket that had a combined street value of £2.2m.

Paget, of Fledburgh Drive, Sutton Coldfield, was arrested and released on bail under investigation.

The haul found after stopping the vehicle in Doncaster.

He was later charged in April 2016 with conspiracy to supply class A drugs whilst being on licence from prison. He denied the offence but was found guilty during a trial at Sheffield Crown Court this week.

Paget will be subject to a Serious Crime Prevention Order once he is released from prison, which means he will only be allowed to own one mobile phone, one sim card and one computer and must provide details of the devices to the NCA.

Failure to do so can result in a five year prison sentence.

His conviction comes after Malik and Jones were previously jailed in November 2015.

Guy Paget.

Malik, then aged 31, of Cantley Lane, Cantley, and Jones, then aged 48, of Finchley Road, Kingstanding, Birmingham, were both convicted on two counts each of conspiring to supply controlled class A drugs.

Malik denied the offence but was convicted at trial and jailed for nine years, while Jones admitted the offence and received a nine-and-a-half-years prison sentence.

After the case, Mick Maloney, of the NCA’s armed operations unit, said: "Guy Paget is a career criminal, who has previously served two prison sentences for drug trafficking offences.

“He was involved in the importation and distribution of millions of pounds worth of class A drugs and we are determined to do everything within our power to disrupt and dismantle organised crime groups operating in the UK."