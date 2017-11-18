People asked to donate to Christmas shoebox appeal for Sheffield's homeless

Residents across the city are being asked to donate a shoebox filled with toiletries, hats, gloves and other essential items to Sheffield's homeless this Christmas.

Organisers of the Sheffield Homeless Christmas Shoebox appeal say they are appealing to people to 'give a small gift and a bit of hope to a homeless person in Sheffield'.

They added: "Every Christmas, homeless people not only have to deal with the fact that they are homeless as well as other issues, but also have to deal with the 'happy' part of the year, sometimes alone.



"This year, I am appealing to YOU to give a small gift and a bit of hope to a homeless person in Sheffield.



"I ask that you decorate a shoebox for either a male or female (adults, teens or elderly) and include items such as:

- Gloves

- Scarves

- Hats

- Socks

- Toothpaste / brush

- Deodorants

- Shower Gel

- Shampoo

- Sweets

- Little treats



"And anything else that you can think of – no alcohol please.



"I also ask that you include a Christmas Card in each box."



All of the donated boxes will be collected or dropped off to a drop-off point around the city, sorted and checked and then sent out to one of dozens of providers who help people affected by homelessness in Sheffield before Christmas Day.

For more information please visit the Sheffield Homeless Christmas Shoebox Appeal Facebook page here.