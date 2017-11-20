People evacuated from Meadowhall amid fire reports

Customers and staff have reportedly been evacuated from Meadowhall this evening amid reports of a fire.

Shoppers posting on Twitter and Facebook made unconfirmed claims that there had been a fire near Primark.

Everyone has reportedly since been allowed back in.

A member of staff at Primark confirmed the evacuation had taken place but would not go into any further detail.

Meadowhall and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have been contacted for comment and we are awaiting replies.