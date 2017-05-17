PHOTOS: Winners of NMSY Apprenticeship Awards 2017 revealed

The hard work of the region's apprentices and training providers was recognised at the first North Midlands South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards last night.
Run by Johnston Press titles including The Star and the Doncaster Free Press, the aim was to highlight the benefit of on-the-job training.
Awards were handed out in a variety of categories, from Mentor of the Year to Apprenticeship Champion.
Doncaster entrepreneur Frances Bishop, a former contestant on BBC's The Apprentice, hosted the event at Sheffield's Showroom cinema.
The winners are below. Look out for an eight-page supplement in Johnston Press titles next week.
Apprenticeship Champion
Rebecca Edgecumbe, Interserve Learning & Employment
Barnsley’s Apprentice of the Year
Ellie Reynolds, GBAC
Chesterfield’s Apprentice of the Year
Leigh Worsdale, Foxwood Diesel
Doncaster’s Apprentice of the Year
Natasha Jackson, Doncaster College
Large Employer of the Year
Knowhow Contact Centre
Large Newcomer of the Year
Auto Windscreens
Mansfield’s Apprentice of the Year
Charlotte Birch, Academy Transformation Trust
Medium Employer of the Year
Azzure IT
Mentor of the Year
Louise Randall, Academy Transformation Trust Further Education
Rotherham’s Apprentice of the Year
Ashley Davis, Rotherham United Community Sports Trust
Sheffield’s Apprentice of the Year
Kairon Flowers, Interserve Learning & Employment
Small Employer of the Year
Stephensons Tea & Coffee House
SME Newcomer of the Year
Mitchells Chartered Accountants & Business Advisers
Training Provider of the Year
AMRC Training Centre