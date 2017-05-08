PICTURE: Cyclist hit by coach in Tour de Yorkshire dies six days later

A cyclist who was hit by a coach during the Tour de Yorkshire event has died six days after the incident.

David Mark Worthington, aged 51, was taking part in the Sportive amateur ride as part of the wider cycle event when he was in collision with a Scania green and yellow coach.

The incident happened in Finkley Street Lane, at the junction with Plank Gate, in Penistone, at 11.15am on Sunday, April 30.

Mr Worthington, from Pontefract, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died six days later on Saturday, May 6.

South Yorkshire Police have now issued an appeal for witnesses and a spokesperson said: "His family are being supported by specialist officers.

"Anyone who saw the collision is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 472 of 30 April 2017."