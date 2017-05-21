PICTURE FEATURE: Rotherham Food and Drink Show serves up some tasty treats

Thousands of people gathered to take in the sights, sounds and tastes at the first-ever Rotherham Food and Drink Show this weekend.

Guest chefs cooked up a 'foodies’ delight' in Rotherham town centre yesterday and today, with many giving live commentary as they prepared some tasty treats.

Pictured from Tornedo Potato is Jasim Shami.

The two-day show also featured artisan producers and specialists exhibiting delicious produce, drink and cocktail bars, street food and a selection of restaurants cooking an array of dishes from around the world.

Our photographer Chris Etchells was there to capture the action.

Crowds gather at the show.

Food from Sri Non Kitchen.

Pictured from Box Sixty Four is Gemma Charlton.

Pictured from The Real Beef Burger Company are David Cliff, Christine Cliff, and Andy Milson.