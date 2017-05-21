PICTURE FEATURE: Rotherham Food and Drink Show serves up some tasty treats

Thousands of people gathered to take in the sights, sounds and tastes at the first-ever Rotherham Food and Drink Show this weekend.
Guest chefs cooked up a 'foodies’ delight' in Rotherham town centre yesterday and today, with many giving live commentary as they prepared some tasty treats.
The two-day show also featured artisan producers and specialists exhibiting delicious produce, drink and cocktail bars, street food and a selection of restaurants cooking an array of dishes from around the world.
Our photographer Chris Etchells was there to capture the action.