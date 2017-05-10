PICTURE: Knifeman threatened terrified South Yorkshire resident in their own home

A knifeman broke into a home and threatened the terrified owner before fleeing the scene.

The attempted burglary happened when a man wearing a hoodie broke into a home in Buckleigh Road, Wath-upon-Dearne in Rotherham, on Thursday, May 4, at 10.30am.

Police said the homeowner challenged the offender who then became abusive and threatening before fleeing the scene empty handed.

Officers have now issued an e-fit picture of the suspect.

A police spokesperson said: "He has been described as white, of an average build, in his mid 30s, with straw coloured hair and to have been wearing a grey hooded jacket.

"Do you recognise this man? Were you in the area at the time?

"Officers are currently investigating the incident and anyone who has an further information or believes they recognise this man, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 328 of 4 May."