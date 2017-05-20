PICTURE: Lucky escape for motorbike rider after crash in South Yorkshire

A motorcyclist and driver both escaped uninjured after a collision in Maltby this afternoon.
Police and an ambulance crew were called to the scene in Maltby after a collision between a car and a motorbike at about noon.
A motorcyclist and driver both escaped uninjured after a collision in Maltby this afternoon.
Police and an ambulance crew were called to the scene in Maltby after a collision between a car and a motorbike at about noon.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Sheffield Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.