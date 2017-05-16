PICTURE: Sheffield burglar snared by DNA covered cigarette butt left at scene

A Sheffield burglar - who stole from residents as they slept upstairs - has been jailed for four years after police traced him through a cigarette butt left at the scene.

Nathan Herbert, aged 42, of Stradbroke Road in Stradbroke, broke into a home in Mansfield Road, Intake, and stole a number of electrical items, cash, passport and a wallet while the occupants slept upstairs.

He fled the scene but left behind a roll up cigarette butt containing his DNA in the living room which was found by police the following morning.

A forensic examination identified Herbert and he was arrested and charged with burglary days after the break-in on Wednesday, November 30., last year He pleaded guilty and was jailed on Friday May 12, at Sheffield Crown Court.

After the case, police constable Ryan Griffiths said: “Burglary is an incredibly intrusive crime that can leave people feeling scared and afraid to be in their own home.

“Herbert didn’t spare a thought for the residents in the address that night, his actions were selfish and cowardly and I’m pleased he is off the streets and behind bars.”