PICTURE: Thief 'jumped over counter' and stole from Sheffield McDonald's

A thief jumped over the counter at a McDonald's fast-food restaurant and stole cash.

The man, who was wearing a baseball cap, got over the counter and walked into a private area before taking an undisclosed amount of cash and fleeing the scene.

The incident happened at the McDonald's restaurant in Handsworth Road, Handsworth, on Wednesday, June 28, at 3.15am.

Police have now released a CCTV image of the suspect and are urging anyone with information to ring 101 quoting incident number 83 of 28 June 2017.