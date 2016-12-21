PICTURES AND VIDEO: How Sheffield city centre looked at Christmas in the 60s and 70s

According to Slade's Merry Xmas Everybody, the festive season is all about looking to the future - but we've taken a step back with this gallery of how Sheffield celebrated Christmas in the 60s and 70s.

We've dipped back into our archives for a few nostalgic shots of how the city centre looked back in Decembers of the 1960s and 1970s.

From lights switch ons in Barker's Pool to trees in the Hole In The Road, see how many of these festive memories you can remember.

Plus, check out the great video footage of the Christmas lights that have adorned the city centre streets in years gone by.

A Christmas tree is lowered into place at The Hole In The Road.

The lights switch on in Barker's Pool.

Sheffield city centre glowing at Christmas in years gone by.

The town hall is given a festive look.

Lights and trees bring Sheffield Christmases to life in the 60s and 70s.