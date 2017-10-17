PICTURES: Charred remains after huge blaze at South Yorkshire industrial site

Part of an industrial estate went up in flames in Rotherham last night.
The blaze ripped through Northfield Industrial Estate and caused damage to machinery, a skip and other industrial equipment at about 10pm.
Firefighters from four stations - Rotherham, Dearne, Elm Lane and Maltby, spent nearly three hours battling the flames.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said the cause was accidental.
