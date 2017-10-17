Search

PICTURES: Charred remains after huge blaze at South Yorkshire industrial site

Northfield Industrial Estate in Rotherham. Picture: Google
Part of an industrial estate went up in flames in Rotherham last night.

The blaze ripped through Northfield Industrial Estate and caused damage to machinery, a skip and other industrial equipment at about 10pm.

Firefighters from four stations - Rotherham, Dearne, Elm Lane and Maltby, spent nearly three hours battling the flames.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said the cause was accidental.