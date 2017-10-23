PICTURES: Dramatic images show aftermath of arson attack at Sheffield scrap yard

Dramatic pictures have emerged showing the scorched remains of a Sheffield scrap yard damaged in an arson attack at the weekend.

Firefighters from Central, Parkway and Lowedges stations were called to the scene in London Road after ten cars went up in flames at 6.40pm on Friday.

The scorched remains.

They spent more than three hours at the scene, using main water jets and breathing apparatus as they battled to contain the flames.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the blaze was started deliberately.

The brigade has today released these images showing firefighters at the scene.