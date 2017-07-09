PICTURES: Sheffield goes pink as 1,400 turn out for Race for Life

Sheffield was turned into a sea of pink as 1,400 women and children took part in city's annual Race for Life.

The event in aid of Cancer Research UK, saw hundreds of people - including a handful of dogs - walk, jog and run to raise vital cash at Meadowhall.

People taking part in the 5K event raised around £80,000 towards research into 200 types of cancer.

Setting them off after sharing his personal story from the stage was Dr Tom Grew, 32, a Sheffield doctor who was inspired to study medicine after his own cancer diagnosis.

In September 2003, Tom started a three year History degree at the University of Sheffield, but in February he was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma – a cancer of the lymphatic system – after developing a lump on his neck

After surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which finished at the end of the summer, Tom was given the good news that tests showed there was no sign of his cancer anymore, he would just need to have check-ups for the next five years. He returned to start his second year of study and worked hard to catch up and went on to graduate alongside his fellow students.

He said: “By the time I finished my History degree, I had been so inspired by those who cared for me that I decided I wanted to study medicine. Cancer had changed my life in so many ways and now I had a real drive to become a doctor.

“In September 2008, I was back at the University of Sheffield, this time to study medicine and qualified as a Dr in 2014, ten years after being diagnosed. I am now training to be a psychiatrist.”

After sharing his story from the stage, Tom sounded the hooter to set everyone off then helped to give out medals as they crossed the finish line.

He added: “It has been an amazing experience today. It was a real honour to be park of such a wonderful event. It was very emotional sharing my own cancer story – and then when quite a few people came up to me a the end to say thanks for doing so.

I got a few hugs too! I hope everyone now sends in their sponsorship money so that Cancer Research UK can continue their vital research to help more people like me survive cancer.”