Pines to papercuts, most common Christmas decorating injuries

You better watch out, you'd better not cry, as new research discovers décor disasters of the season.

Shockingly one in five (21%) folk in Yorkshire have received injuries putting up seasonal decorations (here accompanied by dangerous decos video and quiz testing how obsessed you are with bulbs and bunting) including trees falling on them and being electrocuted by festive lights. NHS website confirms up to 80,000 people per year are admitted to hospital for Christmas-related injuries.

Polling by 247 Blinds of 1000 UK adults discovered most common ways people come a cropper when decorating with top eleven hall-decking disasters below.

Decorations dropped on them 7%

Paper cuts from Christmas cards 7%

Stood on a bauble or other decoration with bare feet 7%

Pierced by pine needles 3%

Hit hand with a hammer 2%

Tree fallen on them 2%

Super glue mishap 2%%

Electrocuted by lights 1%

Fallen off a ladder putting decorations up 1%

Back injured by carrying tree 1%

Set on fire by candles 1%

Decorating indiscretions meanwhile include below.

Overuse of exterior lights on your home 27%

Cheap looking decorations 18%

Lack of decorations 17%

Ugly garden ornaments 15%

Overuse of tinsel 13%

Jason Peterkin from 247 Blinds said: “While many of us love decorating the house over Christmas, we need to be aware of some of the dangers this poses. Accidents are common around this time, especially when you’re dealing with lots of electrical lights, heavy items and fragile decorations.

“Always use a step ladder when putting up the tree and make sure your fairy lights are tested before use, as they can deteriorate over the years. Don’t rush around with fragile decorations or heavy items – take your time and get help from someone else if you need it.”

The company's full findings are available on their site