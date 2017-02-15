Plans to convert college into an academy

A Sheffield college has announced plans to convert into an academy.

Longley Park Sixth Form College, in Longley, has submitted an application to convert to academy status as part of the Brigantia Learning Trust.

Governors believe the move 'is the best way to build on the college’s strengths, secure its financial position, and deliver even better opportunities for students'.

Brigantia Learning Trust was created in 2014 as a partnership between local schools in the north east of Sheffield. It includes Hinde House School, Wincobank Nursery and Infant, Concord Junior and Hinde House Primary.

The college is now seeking the views of partners and stakeholders on the development.

A consultation is running from February 15 to March 31. A consultation even will be held at the college on Tuesday, March 7 from 5-6pm.

For more information visit www.longleypark.ac.uk/about-longley-park/academy-conversion