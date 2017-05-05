Police and paramedics attend emergency incident on bus in Sheffield city centre

Emergency services have attended an incident on a bus travelling through Sheffield city centre.

A woman, aged 75, was treated by paramedics after falling on a bus travelling close to Sheffield Cathedral.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers were called at 3.47pm to Leopold Street and stopped oncoming traffic while paramedics treated to the woman at the scene.

The incident caused delays to buses and trams and some services are running behind schedule as a result.

It is not know at this time as to the extent of the woman's injuries.

A spokesman for Stagecoach Yorkshire said: "All services in the city centre are suffering severe delays due to a previous police incident. Sorry for (the) inconvenience."

More to follow.

Today's other stories

Plans under way to replace axed bus service that serves 15,000 a day in South Yorkshire



Prolific burglars jailed for targeting South Yorkshire businesses



Charity boxes stolen from Sheffield vets - again



Bogus dentist fined for whitening teeth in Sheffield



WATCH: Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal dons a flat cap and goes reyt Yorkshire again



Sheffield United: Chris Wilder and Leon Clarke win League One awards as ‘keeper is linked with the Lane



General Election 2017: Who's standing in South Yorkshire?



Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE



Sheffield United: Get all the Blades stats



Sheffield Wednesday: Get all the latest Owls stats