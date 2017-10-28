Police close Sheffield road as they deal with ongoing incident

Police have closed a Sheffield road this morning, as they deal with an ongoing incident.

Officers arrived at a property in Southey Hall Drive, Longley just after 9am this morning.

The scene in Longley

A total of two police vans and three police cars are currently on the scene.

Police have closed part of the road as they deal with the incident, the nature of which is not yet known.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.