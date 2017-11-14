Police hunt man after women wearing headscarves are 'racially abused' on train to Sheffield

Police are hunting for a man after two women were racially abused on a train heading to Sheffield.

The incident happened on board the 7.06pm Northern Rail service from Leeds to Sheffield on Saturday, October 14.

A member of the public who was travelling on the service witnessed a man racially abusing two women sat opposite him. The member of public then reported this to BTP by sending a text to BTP’s discreet reporting service 61016.

The two women, who were wearing headscarves, did not report this incident to police.

British Transport Police officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak in connection to this incident.

A BTP spokesman said: "If you know who he is, please get in touch as your information could help officers investigate.



"Likewise, officers would be very keen to hear from the two women who were racially abused."



Any information can be sent to BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 560 of 14/10/17.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.