Police identify individual in CCTV image released in hunt for Sheffield flasher

Police say they have now identified the individual captured in a CCTV image released by the force in the hunt for a Sheffield flasher.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said on Twitter: "After CCTV appeal issued 27/5 for reported exposures in #Sheffield, individual now identified. Thanks for sharing appeal!"

The appeal released on May 27 related to two reported indecent exposure incidents that took place in Sheffield on April 28 and May 2.

Police have not confirmed whether the identification of the individual in the CCTV image has led to any arrests being made in connection with the two incidents.

The first of the two incidents took place at about 2.40pm on Friday, April 28, when it is reported that a man entered a lift in a building on Arundel Street before indecently exposing himself to a woman who was also in the lift.

Four days later, on May 2, a woman has reported seeing a man indecently exposing himself while using a lift at a car park in Eyre Street at about 4.15pm.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: "Officers investigating the two incidents believe that the same man was involved."

If you have any information about either of the incidents please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 869 of May 2, 2017.