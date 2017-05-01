Police in Sheffield uncover haul of class A drugs after raid on Ecclesall Road property

A man has been arrested after police discovered a haul of class A drugs following a raid in Sheffield.

Officers, acting on intelligence, stormed a property in the Ecclesall Road area of the city yesterday evening. A 23-year-old man was detained by police and has been bailed pending further enquries.

The raid was part of a 'pre-planned operation' after information was passed to police about drugs being dealt from the premises.

Officers from Sheffield South West Local Policing Team confiscated a quantity cocaine, cannabis, ketamine and hallucinogenic magic mushrooms along with cash, scales, mobile phones and computer equipment.

The raid follows a similar operation in Beighton on Friday afternoon as officers discovered quantities of cannabis.

PC Hill who is the officer in charge of the investigation said “This is an excellent outcome as a result of a warrant executed in response to concerns about drug dealing from an address. Let this be a warning to anyone involved in the supply of drugs that it may be your address we visit next.

"Instead of being able to enjoy the Bank Holiday weekend and the good weather, the occupants of the address had the surprise of officers forcing their way into the address. This was especially surprising for one of the occupants who was smoking cannabis on our arrival.

"As a result of this warrant, a 23 -year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs, and another male from the address was issued with a cannabis warning.

"Officers encourage anyone with information about drug supply in their local area to contact us on 101 or online, or anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111. Your information will be dealt with in confidentially and is vital in assisting officers in taking illicit drugs off the street."