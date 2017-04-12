Police investigate hundreds of South Yorkshire school kids for 'sexting'

Hundreds of South Yorkshire children have been investigated by police for sending sexual imagery online and on their phones.

Figures obtained through the Freedom of Information Act showed how South Yorkshire Police have investigated 394 'sexting' cases since 2013. Facebook and Snapchat were the most common social media platforms for sharing the images, while Skype, Instagram and Twitter were also used.

Dr Alan Billings.

The county figures formed part of a national picture in which nearly 3,500 investigations into sexting by under-18s were opened by 25 police forces over the past four years. A report by a national newspaper indicated South Yorkshire was among the top five highest in which Norfolk Police came top with 1097 cases.

This reportedly included children as young as seven who were the subject of police action and there are now concerns this represents evidence that a sexting epidemic is mounting among British youth.

The shocking statistics were unveiled by John Pugh, the Liberal Democrat education spokesman, who said: “These shocking figures show the vital importance of sex and relationships education. The dangers of sexting need to be told to young people.”

The forces involved said that the increase in cases showed that recording and reporting was improving, as more victims felt able to make a complaint. In eight cases, prosecution was prevented because the offender was under ten, the age of criminal responsibility.

Several forces said that they were heavily engaged in explaining to children that once images were sent “you lose control of what happens next” and that sexting could have “life-changing impacts."

Of all the national cases for which an outcome was recorded, 49 led to cautions, 51 to charges and 179 to 'community resolutions' in which the offender apologised or paid compensation. In most cases no action was taken.

There have been calls to upgrade the sex education curriculum in English schools to reflect the use of new technology.

South Yorkshire's police and crime commissioner Dr Alan Billings believes this would protect young people from the evils lurking online.

Earlier this year he said: "In today’s highly sexualised world, where every child has easy access to the internet, education and guidance is urgently needed."

A spokeswoman for the Department for Education said: “We need to ensure that all children and young people have access to high quality, age-appropriate relationships and sex education that relates to the modern world.

“That is why we plan to update statutory guidance for relationships and sex education, which was introduced nearly 20 years ago. We will now begin engagement and gather expert opinions to ensure these subjects really have a positive impact.”

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted and we are awaiting a response.