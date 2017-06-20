Police issue CCTV image of man following Sheffield pub assault

Police have released CCTV images of a man following an assault in a Sheffield pub.

A 38-year-old man was stood talking with a group of friends when an 'unknown man' punched him at The Harley pub on Glossop Road in Broomhill on Thursday, March 30.

The victim fell to the floor and suffered facial injuries. The incident is said to have occurred around 2am.

Officers believe the man pictured could hold 'vital information' about the incident.

The force released the images today.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "While we appreciate this incident happened a while ago, officers investigating would like to hear from anyone who was in The Harley that night or who may recognise the man pictured.

"Are you the man in the picture? Do you know who is responsible?"

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 825 of March 30, 2017.