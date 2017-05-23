Police issue warning after another spate of break-ins on Sheffield estate

Police have issued a further warning to owners of sheds and outbuildings on a Sheffield estate after another spate of break-ins.

Sheffield South East Local Policing Team officers reported between Sunday night and Monday morning, three further sheds were broken into on Parkside Close, Birley.

Hinges were drilled, but nothing at the time appeared to have been stolen.

If you see someone acting suspiciously or have any information, residents are being urged to call police on 101.

Inspector Jason Booth of Sheffield South East Local Policing Team said: "If you own a shed or outbuilding then take a few minutes to look at the condition of it. If it is in a poor state of repair then take measures to improve it so that it becomes less of a target to thieves."