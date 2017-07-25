Police launch search for pair after man is racially abused at South Yorkshire train station

Police have launched a search for two people following an 'unprovoked racially aggravated assault' at Rotherham Central railway station.

The victim, described as being in his late forties, was verbally abused while he waited on a platform at around 6.50pm on Sunday, June 4.

The man was said to have been left distressed by the incident.

British Transport Police want to talk to a man and woman pictured who they believe could help with their investigation.

The pair, both in their late fifties, were seen making their way down to platform two at the station, officers said.

Investigating officer PC Gareth Swiffen said: “As part of our enquiries we’d like to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident.

“At BTP we do not tolerate hate crime and everyone should be free to use the railway network without fear of intimidation or abuse.

“We are releasing a CCTV image of a man and woman we would like to speak with in connection with our enquiries. If you know who they are then please get in touch as soon as possible.

“Your information could prove vital in our enquiries.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information should contact PC Gareth Swiffen on 0800 40 50 40 or text to 61016, quoting reference number 413 20/07/2017.