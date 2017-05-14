Police make further arrests in Sheffield murder investigation

Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old in Sheffield

The men were arrested last night over the death of Aseel Al-Essaie, 23, who was gunned down on Daniel Hill, Upperthorpe.

A 29-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A further two men, aged 25 and 35, both from Nottinghamshire, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three men remain in custody.

Mr Al-Essaie was shot at around 1.35pm on Saturday, February 18, in Daniel Hill, Upperthorpe. He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

A post-mortem examination concluded that he died as a result of a gunshot wound.

The investigation into his death continues and detectives remain keen to hear from anyone with information.

If you have information and have not yet come forward please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 571 of February 18, 2017.