Police recover cannabis worth £400, 000 from three South Yorkshire drug factories

Police have recovered more than £400, 000 worth of cannabis hidden in empty houses that had been converted into drug factories.

Officers found a couple of hundred cannabis plants with a street value of around £160, 000 at a property in Grange Lane in Maltby on Monday.

Another cannabis crop was found in a Rotherham town centre property by officers from the Rotherham Central Local Policing Team worth around £60, 000.

And yesterday, police were called to a property on Cambridge Street in Clifton by a landlord and 250 plants worth around £200,000 were uncovered.

No arrests have been made in connection to the three drug busts but police said enquiries are ongoing.