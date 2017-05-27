Police release CCTV image in hunt for Sheffield flasher

Officers in Sheffield investigating two reports of a man who indecently exposed himself have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.

Police believe he could hold important information about the two incidents, the first of which occurred on Friday, April 28.

At about 2.40pm, it is reported that a man entered a lift in a building on Arundel Street before indecently exposing himself to a woman who was also in the lift.

Four days later, on May 2, a woman has reported seeing a man indecently exposing himself while using a lift at a car park in Eyre Street at about 4.15pm.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: "Officers investigating the two incidents believe that the same man was involved.

"A CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to has been released, as they believe he could be able to assist with enquiries.

"Do you recognise the man pictured?

"If you have any information about either of the incidents please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 869 of May 2, 2017."