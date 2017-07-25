Police respond to stolen car, burglary and thefts of handbag and tools on Sheffield estates

Have your say

Police have responded to a series of crimes during a busy shift on various Sheffield estates.

Officers from Sheffield South West Local Policing Team were called to Cambridge Road in Heeley between Monday night and Tuesday morning after a boiler was stolen from a vacant property.

A garage door was prised open on Norton Park Road in Norton and several items were taken during the same time frame.

Officers were also asked to respond to Meersbrook Park Road, Meersbrook after a VW Polo was stolen parked on the street.

Tools were taken from a van on Old Park Road in Beauchief and a handbag was taken from a car in Guernsey Road in Heeley after thieves smashed a window.

Police were also called to Whirlow Grange Drive, Whirlow after a ground floor window was forced open but nothing was taken while officers received a call about a similar incident this time on Kent Road in Heeley during the day. A window was smashed but nothing was stolen.

All reports were called in between Monday daytime and early Tuesday morning.

Any information on any of these incidents contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.