Police search for two men after Jaguar XF car is stolen during Sheffield burglary

Police are wanting to speak to these two men after a Jaguar XF car was stolen during a burglary in Sheffield.

Officers received reports a house on Longley Lane, Longley, had been broken into and a number of items were taken during the night of October 3 and October 4.

The incident is thought to have taken place between 11.30pm and 6.15am.

A grey Jaguar XF, sunglasses, electrical equipment, clothing items, cash and bankcards were reportedly taken in the incident. The bank cards stolen were also later used to purchase items from shops in the area.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers investigating the incident have been conducting enquiries in the area, identifying all possible forensic lines of investigation and speaking to witnesses. They are now appealing for your help to identify the men pictured, as they believe they could hold information about the incident.

"Do you recognise these men? Did you witness the incident?"

Anyone with any information on these men contact police on 101 quoting incident number 150 of October 4.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.