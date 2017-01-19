Police seeking schoolboy in relation to blaze at Rotherham Interchange

CCTV images have been released of a boy police are tracing in connection with a fire at Rotherham Interchange.

A bus was damaged in the blaze which also spread to part of a building.

CCTV of a boy police are tracing in connection with a fire at Rotherham Interchange.

The blaze happened at 10.50pm on May 15 last year but police have only just released CCTV of a boy they are tracing.

Detective constable Sarah Robinson said: “After extensive enquiries, we would like to speak with the boy pictured as we think he may be able to help us with our investigation.

“We are grateful that no-one was hurt or injured in the incident, but we would like to determine the exact circumstances as to what happened that night.

“I would like to thank everyone who has helped with our investigation so far and would urge anyone who has any further information, even if you believe it to be irrelevant, to contact police on 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 1263 of 15 May 2016.”