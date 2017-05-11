Police take action against man peddling goods illegally on outskirts of Sheffield

Police swooped to take action against a man caught peddling goods illegally in a village on the outskirts of Sheffield.

The 30-year-old Nottingham man had been calling at homes in Curbar and attempting to sell cleaning and household goods without a pedlar's certificate.

But was stopped by a police officer on patrol in the area on a road just off The Hillock last Thursday.

He was reported for the offence and the items he was selling were seized. The man was also issued with a notice summoning him to court.

Police community support office Anthony Boswell, of the Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This incident is a good opportunity for us to remind people to be cautious and ask for ID whenever they receive an unexpected caller at the door.

“In order to sell goods on the doorstep legitimately, traders need to apply for and carry at pedlar’s certificate which is issued by the police and lasts 12 months.”