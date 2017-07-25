Police uncover 'world's smallest cannabis plant' after raid in Sheffield

Have your say

Police have uncovered the 'world's smallest cannabis plant' after a raid in Sheffield.

Officers initially raided an address in Sheffield and recovered four stolen scooters. An 18-year-old man was arrested for theft related offences.

The investigation is said to be ongoing.

It is not known where in Sheffield the raid took place.

A spokesman from the South Yorkshire Police Sheffield Tasking Team said: "As part of the house search officers have recovered what they believe to be the worlds smallest Cannabis plant. Not the usual Cannabis growing set up we are used to but from small acorns grow mighty oaks - they all count."