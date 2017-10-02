Police want to speak to these Sheffield United fans after violent scenes outside Bramall Lane v Norwich City

Police want to speak to these men after fans clashed outside Sheffield United's Bramall Lane following their game with Norwich City.

Officers say they 'could hold information' about the disorder which put two Norwich fans, aged 55 and 25, in hospital with serious injuries. They both have since been discharged,

The violence occurred at around 5pm on Saturday, September 16.

Officers investigating the disorder have now released CCTV stills of seven men, including two stills of one man, that they believe could hold information about the disturbance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 855 of September 16, 2017 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.