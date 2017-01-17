Police warn Sheffield residents after a spate of burglaries across the city

Police have issued a warning following a spike in burglaries across Sheffield.

Officers operating under the Sheffield North West Local Policing Team say they have had a number of reports of burglars targeting properties in Stannington.

Three burglaries were reported to police on Stannington Road on Sunday and Monday. Raiders gained entry to one house after smashing glass on a back door.

In Walkley, a house was burgled on Providence Road. Raiders gained entry after kicking the back door in and police say two youths were seen jumping over the fence at around 5pm on Monday night.

In Fulwood, burglars stole items from one home on Rochester Drive after they entered the property through a rear window on Monday evening.

Police were also called to an attempted burglary on Bents Green Avenue on Monday evening. Thieves left the scene without success.

A mountain bike was stolen after a garage on Stone Delf was forced open on the same night in Fulwood.

In Hillsborough, a car window was smashed and a wallet was taken from the glove box on Middlewood Drive between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Inspector Colette Fitzgibbons from Sheffield North West LPT said: "We have had a number of burglaries.

"Please make sure that you report any suspicious behaviour to us. If there is not a crime in action you may not get an immediate response but you may have the piece of the jigsaw that we are missing. I have a good team working with me and sometimes we just need a well timed call to get a good result."

Anyone with any information about any of these incidents is urged to call police on 101.