Polish Heritage Day event planned for Sheffield

Polish Heritage Day will be celebrated with a special event in the city centre this weekend.

Polish Heritage Day is a new initiative of the Polish Embassy in London inviting to celebrate openness, appreciation, and better understanding between the Polish community and the wider British society.

An event will be held at Barker's Pool on Sunday May 7, from 11am to 4pm.

There will Polish delicacies, an exhibition dedicated to the history of polish education in Sheffield and Polish and British Scouts.

The Polish Family World War Two history group will also be on hand to help people trace their Polish roots.

Visitors will also be able to see some traditional Polish folk costumes and learn more about Polish customs, traditions, culture and history.

The event is one of many taking place across the country this weekend, including shows, picnic and lectures.

It is intended as an annual festival for the weekend after May 3, when in 1791 Poland proclaimed its modern codified constitution as the first country in Europe and the second in the world after the United States.

May 2 is also celebrated in Poland and in Polish communities around the world as the Polish Diaspora Day and Polish Flag Day.