Approval for affordable homes for single people and couples in Peak District

The Peak District National Park Authority has approved plans for new affordable homes to be built in Winster.

Four flats – each with two bedrooms – will be built on land off Florence Gladwin Close and managed by Peak District Rural Housing Association.

Members of the Peak District National Park’s planning committee voted unanimously to accept the development, which addresses a local need for affordable homes for single people and couples.

Director of conservation and planning, John Scott (pictured), said: “This scheme has been developed through close working between the authority’s officers, Winster Parish Council, Derbyshire Dales District Council and Peak District Rural Housing Association. It is one of a number of potential schemes for affordable local needs housing that we are working on at the moment – the others are in Bakewell, Tideswell and Taddington – which could deliver around 60 much-needed properties in these communities.”

Councillor Lesley Roberts, who chairs the Peak District National Park Authority, added: “This decision shows the authority’s commitment to allowing new homes to be built in the National Park - and that we follow our plan to meet local needs and affordability.”

The flats – and associated parking - will be close to five other rented properties, managed by another housing association. The new homes will be built in a single terrace, each with an entrance door to the front, giving the appearance of a row of houses.

Councillor Lewis Rose OBE, chairman of Derbyshire Dales District Council said: “We have been working for the past 10 years with Winster Parish Council and the Peak District Rural Housing Association to secure affordable homes for local people who have a link to the village.

“The District Council has carried out two housing need surveys in Winster that highlighted a particular need for smaller units for single people and couples - accommodation Winster currently lacks. We helped to identify the site and allocated £80,000 capital funding to help make this development happen, so we are delighted that planning approval means work can get underway.”

Rob Greatorex, clerk of Winster Parish Council, said: “Winster is a thriving village, but like most Peak District villages, has a genuine need for good affordable housing for local need. A survey carried out previously confirmed this and since 2007 the Parish Council has been working with DDDC, PDRHA and PDNPA to find a suitable site to develop to meet the identified need. The task has not been easy or quick, but the council is delighted that a local landowner offered land off Florence Gladwin Close to develop.”

Coun Brian Long, chairman of Winster Parish Council, added: “The decision to grant planning consent is excellent news and the Parish Council looks forward to work commencing on site shortly.”