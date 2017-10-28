Cycle route costing £920,000 'set to be Sheffield's best yet'

A £920,000 cycling and walking route which Sheffield Council promises will be the city's best yet has been given the green light.

The 2km signposted scheme will link Collegiate Crescent in Broomhall with Sheaf Street in the city centre via Wellington Street and Charter Row, and is intended to offer a quieter, safer alternative to using busy main roads.

An image from the council's plans showing the type of street layout the authority wants to provide in Broomhall.

Building on cycle facilities that are being provided as part of the new retail quarter, as well as the bike hub next to Sheffield Hallam University's campus on Arundel Gate, the route involves some changes to roads.

A one-way system for traffic will be introduced between the junctions with Victoria Road and Park Lane on Broomhall Road, where some parking spaces will also need to be removed and relocated. Paths are set to be widened and kerbs altered along the way.

A council report says Broomhall has been identified as a priority by officers as part of 'the area of greatest opportunity' where cycling can support Sheffield's development. In addition, officers have calculated that many opportunities to save on car journeys into the city centre lie within one-and-a-half miles of the inner ring road.

"This is the first scheme of a much wider ambition for cycling," says the report, which adds that the scheme will make a 'contribution to improved air quality'.

Sheffield Hallam University's Collegiate campus

A permanent counter to measure the number of bike riders and gauge the route's impact will be installed.

Part of the project is being paid for as part of the first phase of the retail quarter, reducing the council's bill. A total of £924,000 has been set aside for the scheme through the Sustainable Transport Exemplar Programme.

"This selected route provides a 'short in distance and time' alternative to driving, or using public transport between the sites," the report says.

"It will be built to international best practice standards - as such they will exceed the existing standard of cycle routes provided in Sheffield thus far."

Collegiate Crescent, Broomhall

Officers hope the scheme will link to a cycle path through Hallam University's Collegiate Campus.

Approval was granted by Coun Jack Scott, the council's cabinet member for transport. Detailed designs are to be drawn up with a final business case presented in January.