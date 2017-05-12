General Election 2017: Full list of Sheffield candidates confirmed

The people who will fight for the votes of Sheffield people in this summer's General Election have today been confirmed.

There are six parliamentary seats to be contested on June 8, five of which are currently held by Labour and one by the Liberal Democrats.

The candidates for each, in alphabetical order, are as follows, with the previous MP highlighted with an asterisk:

Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough

Simon Clement-Jones (Lib Dem)

Mike Driver (Workers Revolutionary Party)

Gill Furniss (Labour)*

Christine Gilligan Kubo (Green)

Shane Harper (UK Independence Party)

Michael Naughton (Conservative)

Muzafar Rahman (Social Democratic Party)

Sheffield Central

Natalie Bennett (Green)

Paul Blomfield (Lab)*

Jack Carrington (Yorkshire Party)

Dominic Cook (Ukip)

Shaffaq Mohammed (Lib Dem)

Robert Moran (Pirate Party UK)

Stephanie Roe (Con)

Joe Westridge (SDP)

Sheffield Hallam

Nick Clegg (Lib Dem)*

Jared O'Mara (Lab)

Logan Robin (Green)

John Thurley (Ukip)

Ian Walker (Con)

Steven Winstone (SDP)

Sheffield Heeley

Howard Denby (Ukip)

Dr Gordon Gregory (Con)

Louise Haigh (Lab)*

Jaspreet Oberoi (SDP)

Joe Otten (Lib Dem)

Declan Walsh (Green)

Sheffield South East

Clive Betts (Lab)*

Lindsey Cawrey (Con)

Dennise Dawson (Ukip)

Ishleen Oberoi (SDP)

Colin Ross (Lib Dem)

Penistone and Stocksbridge

Penny Baker (Lib Dem)

John Booker (Ukip)

Angela Smith (Lab)*

Nicola Wilson (Con)

Polls will open at 7am on Thursday, June 8.