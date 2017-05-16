General Election 2017: Hustings in Sheffield

With candidates now confirmed, this year's General Election campaign is well underway.

The various parties are busy knocking on doors and sending out leaflets, but there will also be plenty of chances to hear them speak at various hustings events in the run up to the vote on June 8.

Below is a list of those we know about, ordered by constituency. We'll update it as more events are announced, but if you know of any that we haven't spotted, please let us know. E-mail alex.moore@jpress.co.uk or call 0114 252 1345.

Sheffield Central

6.30pm, Tuesday, May 16

St Mary’s Community Centre, Bramall Lane

Confirmed candidates:

Organised by Sheffield NUT

-

6pm, Friday, May 19

University of Sheffield Students' Union auditorium, Western Road

Confirmed candidates: Paul Blomfield MP (Labour), Natalie Bennett (Green), Shaffaq Mohammed (Liberal Democrat), Dr Gordon Gregory (Conservative), Howard Denby (UKIP)

Organised by Sheffield Debating Society

-

7pm, Tuesday, May 23

St Mary’s Community Centre, Bramall Lane

Confirmed candidates: Paul Blomfield (Labour), Natalie Bennett (Green)

Organised by Sheffield for Democracy

-

7pm, Wednesday, May 24

King's Centre, Union Road

Confirmed candidates:

-

5.30pm, Thursday, May 25

The Hubs, Paternoster Row

Confirmed candidates:

Organised by Sheffield Hallam University - https://www.hallamstudentsunion.com/ents/event/1940/

-

Sheffield Hallam

7.30pm, Thursday, May 25

Wesley Hall, Crookes

Confirmed candidates: Nick Clegg (Lib Dem), Ian Walker (Conservative), John Thurley (UKIP), Logan Robin (Green)

Organised by Crookes Forum and Sheffield for Democracy