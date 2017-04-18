General Election 2017: Who's standing in South Yorkshire?

The people of South Yorkshire will choose their MPs this summer after a snap General Election was called for June 8.
Some MPs have already said they will stand again, while other candidates have put their names forward.
Among the high profile South Yorkshire figures yet to declare are Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband, Labour. But former deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg will contest his Sheffield Hallam seat, while former Green Party leader Natalie Bennett will fight the Sheffield Central campaign.
We will update our list of who is standing and who is stepping down as more names are announced.
Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough
Current:
Gill Furniss (Lab)
Confirmed as standing:
Gill Furniss (Lab)
(Green - candidate TBA)
Sheffield Central
Current:
Paul Blomfield (Lab)
Confirmed as standing:
Paul Blomfield (Lab)
Natalie Bennett (Green)
Sheffield Hallam
Current:
Nick Clegg (Lib Dem)
Confirmed as standing:
Nick Clegg (Lib Dem)
(Green - candidate TBA)
Sheffield Heeley
Current:
Louise Haigh (Lab)
Confirmed as standing:
Louise Haigh (Lab)
(Green - candidate TBA)
Sheffield South East
Current:
Clive Betts (Lab)
Confirmed as standing:
Clive Betts (Lab)
Barnsley Central
Current:
Dan Jarvis (Lab)
Confirmed as standing:
Barnsley East
Current:
Michael Dugher (Lab)
Confirmed as standing:
Don Valley
Current:
Caroline Flint (Lab)
Confirmed as standing:
Doncaster Central
Current:
Rosie Winterton (Lab)
Confirmed as standing:
Doncaster North
Current:
Ed Miliband (Lab)
Confirmed as standing:
Penistone and Stocksbridge
Current:
Angela Smith (Lab)
Confirmed as standing:
Rother Valley
Current:
Kevin Barron (Lab)
Confirmed as standing:
Rotherham
Current:
Sarah Champion (Lab)
Confirmed as standing:
Sarah Champion (Lab)
Wentworth and Dearne
Current:
John Healey (Lab)
Confirmed as standing: