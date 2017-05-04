Green Party announces three more candidates for Sheffield General Election campaign

The Green Party has revealed its Sheffield candidates for this summer's General Election.

The party will contest the Sheffield Hallam, Heeley and Brightside and Hillsborough seats, alongside Sheffield Central, for which former leader Natalie Bennett has already begun campaigning.

Natalie Bennett launches the 2017 Green Party General Election campaign in Sheffield.

In Sheffield Hallam, University of Sheffield student Logan Robin will try to take the seat from Nick Clegg. Mr Robin lives in Walkley and is chairman of Sheffield Young Greens and Sheffield Youth for Europe.

He said: “Young people today face enormous challenges, with incredible levels of student debt and uncertainty in the world as we face Brexit.

“In 2017, the Green Party has pledged to scrap tuition fees, which were introduced by Labour and increased so memorably by the Lib Dems under Nick Clegg’s leadership.

“Only the Greens would reinstate the maintenance grant for students whilst also opposing the Tories’ extreme Brexit. Only the Greens can stand up for young people.”

Christine Gilligan Kubo will run in Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough

Christine Gilligan Kubo, a lecturer in economics at Sheffield Hallam University's Sheffield Business School, will run for the Brightside and Hillsborough seat. She lives in Hillsborough and and has twice stood for election.

She said: "At this difficult time in global politics, I think it is important to offer Sheffield an alternative to the mainstream parties – one that challenges the neo-liberal hard line Brexit we are likely to get from Theresa May and the Conservative Party.

“It will be vitally important to think how we encourage businesses to continue to protect workers’ rights and the environment after we leave the EU.

“The Green Party recognised that students and young people are being ignored in the Brexit negotiations, despite having the most to lose.

"I was heartened to hear Jonathan Bartley, co-leader of the Green Party, announce the Green Party policy to match EU funding for universities with a UK equivalent after Brexit."

And in Heeley, Declan Walsh will attempt to unseat Labour's Louise Haigh. Mr Walsh, from Meersbrook, was 20 votes short of becoming a city councillor in 2016. He has worked in the NHS, volunteered with charities and is involved in local cooperatives.

