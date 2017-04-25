More than 5,000 complaints made about Sheffield road works in 12 months

Residents made more than 5,000 complaints about road repair work and maintenance in Sheffield last year.

Figures release by the city council show the Streets Ahead team, formed under a partnership with contractor Amey, dealt with 5,502 calls or e-mails that were classed as complaints between April 2016 and March this year.

Of those, 2,173 were to do with street lighting, 546 were about trees, 233 were about street cleaning - including dog fouling - and 177 were to do with roads.

The figures were revealed in response to a Freedom of Information request by Sue Brown.

Residents have repeatedly criticised Streets Ahead for perceived slow progress replacing old street lights with new LED models.

But a spokesman said a 'significant' number of what where classified as complaints could also be considered 'requests for information or reports rather than formal complaints about the delivery of works'.

The spokesman added: "We take all complaints seriously and work hard to resolve them.

"It is important though to be clear that these figures do not only include complaints about our service, but also issues which require work – such as someone phoning to complain about a pothole on their road, which we will then repair.

"The Council recognises that on a contract of this size, customer contacts of this level are to be expected, particularly during the initial five year contract period of 2012 to 2017, when a significant amount of work is taking place across the city, including the replacement of 68,000 street lights."

Cabinet member for the environment Bryan Lodge said at last week's cabinet meeting that more than 1,200 miles of pavement had so far been resurfaced under the Streets Ahead contract, and about 600 miles of roads.

This week residents set up their own website to report problems with Amey's work after accusing the council of not being able to monitor the Streets Ahead programme properly.

But Coun Lodge said the monitoring was 'robust' and failures were rectified by Amey 'as soon as possible'.

