Political Column: Just metres from world leaders in our front row seat to chaos of GE20

During the last week I have seen hundreds of police officers, passed through security numerous times and bcome used to helicopters hovering overheard.

You’d be forgiven for thinking this was the beginning of a dystopian novel, but this is my account of my experiences at one of the largest international government forums – the G20.

With molotov cocktails and water cannons in use - it is no surprise there have been injuries

A group of eight students, myself among them, attended the 12th annual G20 Summit in Hamburg as part of the Global Leadership Initiative run by the University of Sheffield’s Global Learning Opportunities in the Social Sciences scheme.

Sheffield is the only university in the UK, and one of just a few in the world, to give its students the chance to experience major world summits like this from the frontline. As part of this opportunity, we engaged with the summit process, attended press conferences and wrote blog and policy briefs for the journal Global Policy.

While we were there, the streets of Hamburg were filled with protesters who clashed with the thousands of police who had been brought in from Germany and beyond ahead of the summit. Even though we did not personally witness the clashes, we did sense the unrest in Hamburg, which was particularly evident in the form of numerous signs bearing the phrase “NOT WELCOME G20”.

This was clear as soon as we landed, with our taxi driver explaining the disruption the summit had already caused. At dinner with students from the University of Hamburg – whose lectures had been cancelled for the summit – it became clear that the negative feeling towards the presence of the G20 among residents was widespread, with many business owners deciding to shut for the duration of the summit. We saw a number of businesses boarded up, some in an effort to boycott the G20 and others for more pragmatic reasons - fearing damage by protesters.

It would seem those fears were realised as violent protests have been the main story from Hamburg since Thursday. With molotov cocktails and water cannons in use, it comes as no surprise that there have been injuries to both protesters and police alike. Seeing the tanks, police in riot gear and smoke around the city brought the reality of the protests home to us all.

However, walking through the city on Sunday – when the summit was over – it was hard to believe the protests had ever happened. The roads were open, tourist were enjoying the sunshine and the only evidence of anything unusual were groups of Hamburger’s sweeping their streets of the chaos.

Life in the International Media Centre was in complete contrast to outside. Once we were past the airport-style security we were safe in the air-conditioned confines with enough free food and drink to satisfy the 5,000 members of the press reporting on the G20.

Our team were hard at work writing blogs and policy briefs now available on globalpolicyjournal.com. They cover a variety of topics ranging from food security to migration and they review the past work of the G20 and what progress, if any, has been made in Hamburg as well as giving recommendations for the future. Our blogs take a lighter look at the summit process and media circus surrounding it.

Alongside this the team also produced content for social media, producing vlogs and live tweeting during press conferences with world leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron. This was a particularly enjoyable element as I engaged with other journalists and the general public .

Outside of the protests, the media has been dominated not by the decisions made during the last few days but instead by the actions of the US president Rather than the more important issues of the shift of power to the east and certain member states’ human rights records, the press has focused on the handshake between Trump and Putin and his daughter Ivanka’s presence at the G20 table. America’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on Climate Change meant the reporting has been focused on the perception of the G20 as a G19 plus 1. While this result weakens the global stance on climate change it seems to have brought the other 19 member states closer in their common goals.

Over the last week I have made what I hope will be lasting friendships, had the opportunity to work among the international press and was mere feet away from some of the leaders of the free world.

While the experience was intense, I am sure it will remain one of the most significant experiences of my life. for years to come.