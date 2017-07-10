South Yorkshire event to celebrate the important role of parks

Rotherham is looking forward to celebrating its parks and the role they play in the lives of thousands of local people in ‘Love Parks Week’ which runs from July 14 to 23.

The national campaign, organised by Keep Britain Tidy, is now in its 10th year and aims to raise awareness of how precious our green spaces are, and how we shouldn’t take them for granted.

Councillor Taiba Yasseen, Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Working and Cultural Services said: “Summer is the perfect time to get out and explore what Rotherham’s green spaces have to offer. With 11 town parks, three country parks, 14 recreation grounds and numerous other open spaces and countryside sites to choose from, there is something for everyone - all close to home.”

Why not enjoy a family picnic at your local park, or a cycle ride round the lake at Rother Valley Country Park? You could cool down in the water splash at the award-winning Clifton Park, or stop by at Tutti-Frutti ice cream parlour in Thrybergh Country Park.

The Love Parks campaign is calling on people across the country to get involved by visiting their local park, taking a photo and sharing the reason why they love it on social media using the hashtag #LoveParks.

Volunteering is another great way to show you care about your green spaces. Many parks have their own Friends Groups who have worked in partnership with the Council for many years to support events and site improvements.

To find out more about these opportunities, or just for general information about Rotherham’s parks, call Leisure and Green Spaces on (01709) 822453, or visit http://www.rotherham.gov.uk/homepage/20/parks_and_open_spaces