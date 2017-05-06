Tories choose two candidates to fight for Labour-held South Yorkshire seats

The Conservatives have revealed two candidates they hope will win South Yorkshire seats in this summer's General Election.

Nicola Wilson will try to take the Penistone and Stocksbridge seat, while Aaron Bell will fight for Don Valley. Both seats are currently held by Labour.

Mrs Wilson previously stood for Parliament in the Leeds Central constituency in 2015. The Conservatives are hopeful they can beat Labour's Angela Smith in Penistone and Stocksbridge.

Mr Bell, who will try to unseat Caroline Flint, is a trading development manager for Bet365 and a senior business analyst at a financial technology firm which he helped to launch.

He serves as the treasurer of East Staffordshire Conservative Association and, according to Tory news site Conservative Home, won the 2009 series of The Krypton Factor.

