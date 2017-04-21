VIDEO: Lib Dems launch General Election campaign in Sheffield with vow to become 'effective opposition'

The Liberal Democrats plan to fight a hard Brexit and challenge Labour’s council policies in their efforts to win Sheffield voters.

Launching the party’s General Election campaign today, Sheffield Hallam MP Nick Clegg said it was ‘essential’ there were as many Lib Dem MPs in Parliament as possible to form an ‘effective opposition’ to the Conservatives.

Shaffaq Mohammed (Sheffield Central), Colin Ross (Sheffield South-East), Penny Baker (Penistone and Stocksbridge), Nick Clegg (Sheffield Hallam), Simon Clement-Jones (Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough) and Joe Otten (Sheffield Heeley)

“Whether you believe, as I do, that it is plain wrong for Theresa May to seek a landslide majority in order to impose a destructive hard Brexit on our wonderful country,” he said.

“Whether you believe, as I do, that it is plain wrong for the Conservative Government to unpick the protected budgets for our school system and impose unacceptable new cuts on our already underfunded local schools on this side of the city.

“Whether you believe, as I do, that the local community shouldn’t have to put up with the heavy handed disregard for the trees and green environment in our local area from Labour councillors.

“If you believe any of these things, and want to live in an open, tolerant and united country, then I will fight hard on your behalf as your local MP - just as I have always fought hard for our local area as an MP during the last 12 years.”

The Lib Dems launch their campaign.

The party’s other candidates are:

Shaffaq Mohammed - Sheffield Central

Simon Clement-Jones - Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough

Colin Ross - Sheffield South-East

Joe Otten - Sheffield Heeley

Penny Baker - Penistone and Stocksbridge

Mr Mohammed, the leader of the Lib Dem group on Sheffield Council, said: "Sheffield Central voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU.

"Paul Blomfield campaigned for remain but has let his constituents down, abandoned his principles and voted against the best interests of the people he represents.

"This constituency deserves an MP that will represent their constituents and provide a strong opposition to Theresa May’s hard Brexit Conservative Government.

"The Liberal Democrats are the only serious challenge to Labour in Sheffield Central. The last time we targeted Sheffield Central constituency we came within 165 votes of victory. Recent local by-elections successes in Mosborough and Rotherham, and in the parliamentary seat of Richmond Park shows that Lib Dems are back on form and able to challenge both Labour and Tories and win again.”

