We need YOU at election debate for young and first time voters at The Leadmill in Sheffield

We're looking for young and first time voters to take part in a debate about the issues that matter to them ahead of next month's General Election.

The Star has teamed up with BBC Radio Sheffield for 'Purdah on the Dancefloor', an hour-long event where people will get the chance to put questions to some of the candidates running to be their MP.

It will take place at The Leadmill from 4pm on Wednesday, May 24 - and we need you to take part.

If you've never voted in an election before but are considering doing so this year, or you are a voter aged 25 or below, we want to hear from you.

Whatever your political views, whatever your background, this is your chance to talk directly to the politicians vying for your vote.

The debate will be chaired by BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration, who said: “It will be great to give a voice to the first-time voters of our towns and cities and see them challenging our political leaders.

"The bulk of our audience will be made up of young people – the future of our region – so it’ll be interesting to hear what these voters believe are the big issues at this election.

“I’m sure it will be a lively and focused debate, and I’m very much looking forward to it.”

To sign up, send your full name, age, contact number, political alignment (even if undecided) and question you would like to ask to {mailto:alex.moore@jpress.co.uk|alex.moore@jpress.co.uk|click).

Audience members will have to be at The Leadmill by 2.45pm on the day.